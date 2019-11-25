First Alert Forecast: Early morning fog; clearing ahead of increased clouds this afternoon

Tuesday we start off with mostly cloudy skies and warmer overnight lows. Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 60s. We still see temperatures warm with cloudy skies. We reach the upper 70s before we see our next cold front pass through. Models are not set on this front and how strong it could be at this time. High resolution models have the bulk of the rain missing us, but I think we will still get a good amount of showers and storms especially as this front doesn’t pass through until the afternoon. This allows us to get some daytime heating priming the atmosphere for some stronger storms. The storm prediction center does have southwest Louisiana in a low risk for severe weather. The greatest threats for our area are strong gusty winds, the chance for some smaller hail, and an isolated tornado threat. Overall we are still in a low threat especially with models not agreeing on timing of the frontal passage. Some models hold off until the bulk of the rain moving in overnight. We’ll continue to watch this through the day, but be prepared for a few stronger showers Tuesday evening.