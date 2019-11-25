First Alert Forecast: Early morning fog; clearing ahead of increased clouds this afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This morning try to head out the door a few minutes early as patchy fog is possible and likely before we get that sun to rise. Fog isn’t expected too be as bad as the other morning with dense fog, but it could be thick in some areas. Be sure to slow down and use the low beams when driving through the fog. After the sunrises we should quickly begin to warm up and see the fog dissipate before mid morning. After that temperatures are going to continue to climb. We top out in the low 70s this afternoon as we clouds start to move in. This is thanks to winds out of the south increasing moisture across southwest Louisiana. This could lead to a few hit or miss showers later this evening. Rain chances remain low, but there is the possibility of a few showers overnight and into tomorrow morning.
Tuesday we start off with mostly cloudy skies and warmer overnight lows. Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 60s. We still see temperatures warm with cloudy skies. We reach the upper 70s before we see our next cold front pass through. Models are not set on this front and how strong it could be at this time. High resolution models have the bulk of the rain missing us, but I think we will still get a good amount of showers and storms especially as this front doesn’t pass through until the afternoon. This allows us to get some daytime heating priming the atmosphere for some stronger storms. The storm prediction center does have southwest Louisiana in a low risk for severe weather. The greatest threats for our area are strong gusty winds, the chance for some smaller hail, and an isolated tornado threat. Overall we are still in a low threat especially with models not agreeing on timing of the frontal passage. Some models hold off until the bulk of the rain moving in overnight. We’ll continue to watch this through the day, but be prepared for a few stronger showers Tuesday evening.
Wednesday we see that front stall just to the south of our area. The cooler air will reach us, but I use the term cooler loosely. High temperatures top out in the upper 60s partially thanks to the cold front, but mostly due to cloud cover and the likelihood of showers persisting during the day. We see a 40% chance of showers and storms through the day thanks to the front stalling just off shore. Keep the umbrella handy through the day.
This front stalling just to our south is expected to slowly move back north through our area as we head into the weekend. Starting off on Thanksgiving day we aren’t expecting nice fall-like weather, unfortunately. We can expect warmer afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s and mostly cloudy skies with the chance for showers through the day. Keep the umbrella handy just in case one of those showers passes over your area. This chance for a hit or miss shower does continue into Friday as well. The good news of the rain means it won’t be cold for Black Friday shopping! Temperatures top out in the upper 70s during the afternoon with rain chances increasing through the afternoon and into the evening as our next cold front approaches the area.
This weekend expect a good chance for showers or storms on Saturday with our next cold front passing through. This front looking a little more stout than the previous. Bringing quite a bit of cold air. We are watching for low to fall into the 30s with this front passage. I’m not sold on this idea just yet, but models are starting to hint at our next shot at cold air. That’s still a few days away so keep up to date with the forecast!
