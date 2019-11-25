Both lanes of 210 EB reopen after year of construction

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It appears we’re nearing the end of the 210 construction project.
The Department of Transportation has announced that both eastbound lanes of the 210 bridge will remain open during the day.
DOTD officials say some nighttime lane closures are possible, when needed.
Westbound 210 is still down to one lane.
The bridge has been under construction since January 2019, causing headaches for drivers. Work is expected to be completed in January 2020.
DOTD says the installation of lighting from east of the I-10 junction to just east of the Cove Lane Overpass is still underway. Striping and permanent pavement markers are also being installed.
The permanent median barrier between the bridge and the Cove Lane Overpass has been installed, and the inspection walkways under the main span have been completed.
