Shaquille O’Neal joins in the revelry in Tiger Stadium for LSU vs. Arkansas
By Kevin Foster | November 23, 2019 at 8:22 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 2:31 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University alumnus Shaquille O’Neal joined in the fun as the Tigers took on the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday, Nov. 23.

Shaq was spotted on the field hyping up attendees, and at one point, lifted a cheerleader from the ground as the audience cheered.

Shaquille O'Neal received a loud ovation when he walked in Tiger Stadium during the LSU-Arkansas game on Nov. 23, 2019. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

O’Neal earned his bachelor’s degree from LSU’s College of Arts and Sciences in general studies on Dec. 14, 2000. He became the fourth LSU athlete to have his number retired.

