SEC WEST CHAMPS: No. 1 LSU routs Arkansas to win Battle for the Golden Boot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU was explosive in both the air and ground game, while the defense was flying around all night against Arkansas, as the Tigers won the SEC West and the Battle for the Golden Boot on Saturday.
LSU (11-0, 7-0 SEC) cruised to a 56-20 win over Arkansas (2-9, 0-7 SEC).
Quarterback Joe Burrow was 23-of-28 for 327 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had six carries for 188 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for another 65 yards.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had six catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught four balls for 27 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Thaddeus Moss also had four catches for 68 yards.
LSU has now won the SEC West and will face Georgia in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 7, 2019. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. The game will be shown on WAFB.
