FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Sunday, but rain chances going up for Thanksgiving week

Monday will be dry for most of the day as we see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. As you start the day off you’ll want to make sure to give the kids a jacket at the bus stop as well as grab one as you are heading off to work. Good news is that as dew points increase due to southerly flow and sunshine combine we will warm into the lower seventies tomorrow. Clouds will be building throughout the day and as we head into the later afternoon and into early evening a few isolated showers will be possible. Temperatures for the overnight period however will not be as cold as we see plenty of clouds allowing temperatures to stay in the middle sixties for overnight lows. Tuesday is when we see the rain chance really going up as showers and a few storms will be possible just about anytime during the day. The heaviest and most widespread rain looks to move into the area during the late afternoon hours with temperatures warming into the upper seventies. Rain will be sticking around all evening and into the overnight hours as a piece of energy moves in and another piece of energy to the north combine to make for an unsettled couple of days. Temperatures as you wake up Wednesday morning will be in the lower sixties and upper fifties.