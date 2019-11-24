FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Sunday, but rain chances going up for Thanksgiving week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice end to the weekend as we have seen sunshine throughout the day and a few high clouds beginning to work their way in. Temperatures started out very chilly this morning as we saw some upper thirties and lower forties across the region , thanks to the sun today though we have warmed into the lower sixties. Also we have seen a shift in winds from yesterday as we are now out of the south and southwest in comparison to on Saturday when we were seeing northwesterly winds. As we go into this evening you’ll want to make sure that you do have a jacket if you are heading out as we see temperatures drop back into the middle 50′s and eventually into the upper forties for lows on Monday.
Monday will be dry for most of the day as we see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. As you start the day off you’ll want to make sure to give the kids a jacket at the bus stop as well as grab one as you are heading off to work. Good news is that as dew points increase due to southerly flow and sunshine combine we will warm into the lower seventies tomorrow. Clouds will be building throughout the day and as we head into the later afternoon and into early evening a few isolated showers will be possible. Temperatures for the overnight period however will not be as cold as we see plenty of clouds allowing temperatures to stay in the middle sixties for overnight lows. Tuesday is when we see the rain chance really going up as showers and a few storms will be possible just about anytime during the day. The heaviest and most widespread rain looks to move into the area during the late afternoon hours with temperatures warming into the upper seventies. Rain will be sticking around all evening and into the overnight hours as a piece of energy moves in and another piece of energy to the north combine to make for an unsettled couple of days. Temperatures as you wake up Wednesday morning will be in the lower sixties and upper fifties.
As we do move into Wednesday we will see some lingering showers moving through during the morning hours with clouds sticking around throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler as highs will struggle to reach seventy degrees thanks to the rain as well as clouds. Overnight temperatures will be dropping as well Wednesday night lows will be in the upper to middle fifties across the area as we do see a little clearing overnight. As we do move into Thanksgiving day we will see temperatures in the in the lower seventies with clouds mixing in with sunshine throughout the day. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out as well as we aren’t fully clearing out. Much of the same goes for Friday, with a more significant rain chance entering our area as we go into Saturday. Models are showing a cold front pushing through Southwest Louisiana and helping to finally change the pattern to a drier setup, but also a cooler one. For now if you are traveling for Thanksgiving the most unsettled day looks to be Tuesday with showers possible just about every day.
