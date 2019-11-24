Cowgirls have best offensive effort in loss at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, AL (KPLC) — McNeese scored the opening basket of the game but once UAB took the lead the Blazers never looked back on its way to a 97-70 win over the Cowgirls here Sunday. The loss drops the Cowgirls to 1-4 overall while UAB improves to 3-2 on the year.
Despite the loss against a UAB team that was coming off an 80-75 win over Auburn last Thursday, the Cowgirls displayed their best offensive output this season with their best shooting percent of the season, ending the game shooting 50 percent from the field (30 of 60) and scored their second most points of the season and most against a division I opponent this season.
“UAB came into the game averaging 31 three-pointers attempted per game, they attempted 15 today,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “Yes, they did hurt us on inside as well because we got caught on help side post defense. What I’m excited about was our execution on the offensive end. We shot 50 percent from the field and scored 70 points against a team that beat Auburn and lost to Oklahoma by less than 10 points. The score doesn’t indicate our effort and I’m proud of our effort today. “We can fix the things we need to on the defensive end before we start conference play,” Cryer said.
Senior Damilola Balogun and sophomore Callie Maddox led the Cowgirls in scoring with 16 points apiece, season high’s for both players. Both players were 7 of 11 from the field and both connected on two free throws. Balogun and sophomore Divine Tanks led McNeese with five rebounds apiece.
UAB shot 64.9 percent from the field (37 of 57) and 60 percent from behind the arc, making 9 of 15 along with 70 percent (14 of 20) from the free throw line. UAB also led in the rebound category, outrebounding the Cowgirls by a slim margin (30-26).
McNeese will return home for two straight beginning with a 12 p.m. game on Wednesday, Nov. 27 against its second straight CUSA opponent in Rice. Following the Thanksgiving break, McNeese will host UL-Monroe at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2.
1st Quarter
McNeese trailed 16-6 then went on a 6-0 run to cut the UAB to 16-12. UAB outscored the Cowgirls 6-2 in the final two minutes to lead 22-14.
2nd Quarter
Both teams trade buckets to begin the quarter with Regan Bolton opening the quarter with a three-pointer to pull the Cowgirls to within five (22-17). Cowgirls cut the lead to six points 30-24 following two free throws by Damilola Balogun midway through the quarter.
The Cowgirls trailed by as much as 16 in the quarter but cut it to 10 before going into the break trailing 47-35.
3rd Quarter
Cowgirls stayed within 10 points for the first five minutes of the quarter before the Blazers went on a run to extend the lead to 56-39 following five straight points. UAB began to heat up from behind the arc as they hit two straight to take its largest lead of the game (61-41). The Blazers outscored the Cowgirls 26-14 and were three of three from behind the arc.
4th Quarter
UAB continued its tear from behind the arc, making 3 of 5 three’s in the quarter on its way to the victory.
