Cowgirls have best offensive effort in loss at UAB

“UAB came into the game averaging 31 three-pointers attempted per game, they attempted 15 today,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “Yes, they did hurt us on inside as well because we got caught on help side post defense. What I’m excited about was our execution on the offensive end. We shot 50 percent from the field and scored 70 points against a team that beat Auburn and lost to Oklahoma by less than 10 points. The score doesn’t indicate our effort and I’m proud of our effort today. “We can fix the things we need to on the defensive end before we start conference play,” Cryer said.