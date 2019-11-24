Barbe’s Natalie Stump wins 200-yard freestyle for third straight year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We had a handful of local swimmers in the mix for both a Division II and Division I championship on Saturday, but Barbe’s Natalie Stump stole the show after she grabbed her 3rd consecutive Division I 200-yard freestyle State Championship. Stump finished with a time of 152.98. She beat the rest of the field by 6.37 seconds.
DIVISION I:
Barbe’s Natalie Stump wins the 200-yard freestyle state championship in 1:52.98
Barbe’s Natalie Stump is the runner up for the 3rd consecutive year in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:58.75
Sulphur’s Sydney Weidner was 5th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:02.93
Weidner finished 4th in the girls 500 freestyle with a time of 5:24.22
Cypris Wilkinson, Taylor Hebert, Emma Puckett, and Natalie Stump of Barbe take second in 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:42.98.
DIVISION II:
Sam Houston’s Allison Hull finishes 3rd in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.19
Allison Hull also finished 4th in the Girls 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.23
