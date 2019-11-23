St. Nicholas Center for Children asks for help after trailer stolen from parking lot

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The St. Nicholas Center for Children in Lake Charles has helped those with autism and other disorders since 2008.
But now, the non-profit is now asking for the community’s help after a trailer was stolen from their parking lot.
On Sunday, Nov. 10, the center’s trailer was stolen.
“It was the beginning of the week that we realize the trailer wasn’t here, so we pulled up our video," said Development Director Brittany Schwem.
Security cameras show two men drive up in an SUV, hook up the trailer and drive away. Schwem said the trailer plays a vital role in their day-to-day activities.
“It just helps us bring our stuff to and from storage, to and from the venues,” she said. "It really is a big backbone of our events, without it, you know it’s going to be a struggle.”
The stolen trailer also leaves a financial burden on the non-profit.
“We try to use all of our donations and funds to give back to the children to give them their therapy stuff and help offset the cost of the therapies they need," she said. "If we had to purchase another trailer you know it’s one of those things, we would just really like to get it found.”
If you recognize the vehicle involved or have seen the trailer, you’re asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.