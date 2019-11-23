Landlords needed for Section 8 housing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There are 200 people on the waiting list for Section 8 housing benefits in Calcasieu Parish.
The Calcasieu Parish Housing Department hosted a workshop Friday for potential Section 8 landlords.
“Well, because there’s such a shortage and because rents are so high, we just need more homeowners that are willing to work with the program and give them the understanding that they need, and the information that they need to make that decision,” said James DeBlanc, housing inspector for the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
Alandra Potts, vice president of management at Tri-Star Management, was in a similar position herself at one point in her life.
“When I was growing up, when I was a small child, there was a time in which my mother found herself unexpectedly divorced, several small children and no meaningful way to immediately support us,” Potts said.
Lake Caroline Homes, on Goodman Road, is one of Tri-Star Management’s properties. It has accepted Section 8 housing residents since they’ve been open.
“It brings joy whenever you can help a family because everyone has to start out somewhere and sometimes you’ll meet a family and they just need that extra help," said Marilyn Allen, property manager at Lake Caroline Homes. "You know to get on their feet, to get that good job, to get out of school to purchase a home someday.”
To become a Section 8 landlord, contact James DeBlanc at jdeblanc@cppj.net or call (337)-721-4039 ext. 5119
