FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine has returned along with cooler temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The rain and clouds have made their way out and we have seen mostly cloudy skies this morning turning into mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Much drier air has worked it’s way in from the north and west and has helped us to stay cooler as we also are seeing northwest winds helping to make it feel a little cooler than it actually is. Highs today have reached the lower to middle sixties across the region so we are around fifteen degrees cooler today than yesterday. As we move into the evening and overnight hours temperatures will begin to fall back into the middle and lower fifties so if you have any evening plans then you’ll want to make sure to grab a jacket to help stay warm. Winds will relax and coupled with dew points in the lower to middle forties will help to set up a very chilly morning for Sunday. Waking up will start off in the lower forties so definitely are going to want to take a jacket if you are heading out early, but the good news is that we will see sunshine during the afternoon.
For your Sunday we will once again see sunshine as high pressure continues to settle over the area keeping us dry for the time being. You may still need a light jacket as we head into the afternoon as temperatures much like Saturday will stay in the lower to middle sixties. A few clouds may try to work their way into the area s we head into the later parts of the afternoon, but no rain with them just helping to keep afternoon highs a little below average. Sunday evening we will see lows once again dropping down into the middle to upper forties as clouds and easterly winds take over. As we move into Monday we have a chilly start to the week so make sure to take a jacket as you head out the door to school and work, but sunshine as well as southerly winds will help temperatures to warm into the lower seventies. Clouds will be increasing as we head into the afternoon as well as rain chances begin to return as we move into late evening and the overnight hours. Temperatures overnight Monday will be much warmer as southerly flow returns and clouds help to allow temperatures to stay in the lower sixties overnight into Tuesday.
Tuesday is when we begin to see a disturbance move into the area, which is going to allow for us to see rain chances increasing once again as showers and a few storms are possible. Temperatures are warm though as highs will be in the upper seventies. Rain sticks around through Tuesday night with lows in the lower sixties. Rain sticks around as a piece of energy to the north merges with the disturbance to help keep showers around during the day for Wednesday. With the increased cloud cover as well as showers around for the morning hours highs will be slightly cooler as we may struggle to reach seventy degrees. As for Thursday for Thanksgiving showers still look to remain a possibility as we don’t have a front moving through the area to help clear things out. A front is possible as we head into next weekend, which may finally help to clear things out. Enjoy Sunday though as we see sunshine and nice weather, before rain returns for much of next week.
