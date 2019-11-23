FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine has returned along with cooler temperatures

For your Sunday we will once again see sunshine as high pressure continues to settle over the area keeping us dry for the time being. You may still need a light jacket as we head into the afternoon as temperatures much like Saturday will stay in the lower to middle sixties. A few clouds may try to work their way into the area s we head into the later parts of the afternoon, but no rain with them just helping to keep afternoon highs a little below average. Sunday evening we will see lows once again dropping down into the middle to upper forties as clouds and easterly winds take over. As we move into Monday we have a chilly start to the week so make sure to take a jacket as you head out the door to school and work, but sunshine as well as southerly winds will help temperatures to warm into the lower seventies. Clouds will be increasing as we head into the afternoon as well as rain chances begin to return as we move into late evening and the overnight hours. Temperatures overnight Monday will be much warmer as southerly flow returns and clouds help to allow temperatures to stay in the lower sixties overnight into Tuesday.