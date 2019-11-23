Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Praline Fudge Cake

A lot of y’all have been clamoring for me to whip up something sweet in the Holiday Kitchen, so that’s exactly what I’m going to do today.
How about a praline fudge cake?
What I want to demonstrate today are those two main flavors the cake is going to be wrapped in today: Chocolate ganache and praline fudge frosting.
Making praline fudge cake makes me think back to my dad who loved to bake and was a good cook.
Hope you enjoy!
RECIPE
Basic chocolate cake recipe
· 2 sticks of butter
· ¼ cup cocoa
· 1 cup of water
· ½ cup of buttermilk
· 2 large eggs
· 1 tsp baking soda
· 1 tsp vanilla extract
· 2 cups of sugar 2 cups of flour
· ½ tsp of salt
Chocolate ganache
· 2 cups of chocolate morsels
· 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream
· ½ stick of butter
· Praline frosting
· ½ stick of butter
· 1 cup of light brown sugar
· 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream
· 1 cup of confectioner’s sugar
· 1 tsp vanilla extract
· 1 cup of chopped pecans (roasted)
Directions for ganache & praline frosting
Microwave the chocolate morsels with 1/3 cups of heavy whipping cream for 2-3 minutes, or until the chocolate is melted. Whisk it smooth.
Add a half stick of butter. Whisk some more.
Cool for about 15 minutes. Continue whisking ganache as it cools.
Spread ganache between cake layers and on sides of the cake. Not on top of the cake.
Chill the assembled cake 30 minutes in the refrigerator.
While the cake is chilling, prepare the praline fudge frosting.
Combine half stick of butter, one cup of brown sugar, and 1/3 cup of whipping cream in a small pan on the stove over a medium fire.
Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring a couple of minutes. Keep stirring until the mixture thickens.
Remove from heat, and whisk in 1 cup of confectioner’s sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Fold in toasted pecans and let the mixture cool just slightly.
Now remove the cake from the refrigerator and pour the praline fudge mixture immediately over the top of the cake, letting it stream down the sides.
