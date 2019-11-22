Westlake Police Officer arrested for meth

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake Police Officer has been arrested and fired for possession of crystal meth, according to the Westlake Police Department.
Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye says Senior Corporal Jason O’Rourke, 39, of Westlake was arrested yesterday, Nov. 21, 2019.
According to police, CAT Team detectives received a tip two weeks ago that O’Rourke was possibly using and distributing crystal meth while off duty.
After an investigation CAT Team detectives were able to corroborate the tip and obtained a warrant from Judge Clayton Davis for O’Rourke’s arrest.
Detectives and the Lake Charles Police SWAT Team found O’Rourke at his home where he was arrested. While searching O’Rourke’s home detectives say they also found crystal meth and other drug paraphernalia.
O’Rourke was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for malfeasance in office, possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond has been set at $257,000.
“Criminal activity will never be tolerated at our department. CAT Team detectives came to me at the beginning of their investigation and I have fully cooperated and assisted them in any way,” says Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.
Prior to his arrest O’Rourke had worked for the Westlake Police Department for 10 years. O’Rourke was immediately terminated after his arrest, according to Chief Wilrye.
