TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Second round of the playoffs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Twelve teams from Southwest Louisiana reached the second round of the high school football playoffs. The teams were just three wins away from the Superdome coming into the week.
Two of our local teams took the field on Thursday night as Oberlin rolled Gueydan to continue its playoff march and LCCP’s season comes to an end in the second round.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
· CLASS 3A
· McDonogh #35 22, LCCP 14, FINAL
CLASS 1A
· Oberlin 42, Gueydan 0, FINAL
The Tigers will face the winner of the Haynesville/Basile game.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
· CLASS 4A
· No. 1 Lakeshore at No. 17 Leesville
· No. 2 Neville at No. 18 DeRidder
CLASS 3A
· No. 14 Iota at No. 30 Baker
· No. 7 Church Point at No. 23 Jennings
CLASS 2A
· No. 9 Red River at No. 8 Kinder
· No. 5 Amite at No. 21 Welsh
CLASS 1A
· No. 13 East Beauregard at No. 4 Oak Grove
· No. 11 Grand Lake at No. 6 East Iberville
· No. 10 Basile at No. 7 Haynesville
DIVISION II
· No. 5 St. Louis at No. 4 Loyola Prep
