SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 21, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 21, 2019.
Gregory Paul Griffin Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; theft under $1,000; contempt of court.
Andrew Benjamin Giles, 30, Welsh: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deleta Shondell Jolla, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Aaliyah Monae Murray, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Kelsey Lynn Frederick, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000.
Joseph Claude Batiste, 54, Vinton: Identity theft.
Alain Morales, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; unlawful use or possession of body armor; monetary instrument abuse; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ajae Monique Carr, 25, Houston, TX: Theft of $25,000 or more; racketeering; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.
Hali Jo Abshire, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (13 charges); vagrancy; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Dylan Michael Arabie, 21, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Don Tyrone Jr., 24, Houston, TX: Theft worth $25,000 or more; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; racketeering.
Dagoberto Berto Sanchez, 36, Free Port, TX: Federal detainer.
Janice Lee Robertson, 43, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Michael Leonard Cupp, 44, Dayton, TX: Out of state detainer; racketeering; federal detainer.
Reginald Lamont, 21, Houston, TX: Theft of $25,000 or more; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; racketeering.
Quaylon Davon Brown, 28, Houston, TX: Theft worth $25,000 or more; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; racketeering.
Javarion Bijon Davis, 29, Houston, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; racketeering; theft worth $25,000 or more.
Harold Dean Oliver, 32, Houston, TX: Theft worth $25,000 or more; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000; racketeering.
Jamaul Damone Hunt, 24, Houston, TX: Theft worth $25,000 or more; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; racketeering.
Jacobie Darnell Narcisse, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; violation of a drug-free zone; violation of a firearm-free zone; possession of a firearm with a obliterated number; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; trespassing.
Willie Cornelius Gray, 31, Nacogdoches, TX: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; accessories after the fact; money laundering.
Rodney Raynard Hill, 19, Houston, TX: Theft between $25,000 or more; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $25,000 or more; racketeering.
Sheron Lewis, 37, Iowa: Out of state detainer.
Jesse Edward Flowers Jr., 55, Westlake: Burglary; theft under $1,000; trespassing.
Ernest Anthony Champion, 27, Tampa, FL: Possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); monetary instrument abuse.
Warren Bernard Irving, 45, Lake Charles: Obtaining a criminally dangerous substance from multiple health care practitioners; attempt to obtain a criminally dangerous substance from multiple health care practitioners.
Jason O’Rourke, 39, Westlake: Malfeasance in office; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Dwane Holland, 18, Ragley: Instate detainer.
Bryan Andrew Plemons, 29, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Darrell Wayne Miles, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Bradley Scott Moss, 41, Sulphur: Harassment.
Zavier Karl Green, 53, Lake Charles: Attempted first degree rape; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated battery.
Skylar Brianna Gaspard, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; monetary instrument abuse (2 charges).
