Sports Person of the Week - Keegan Labouve

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - The Welsh Greyhounds have had some growing pains in 2019.
While playing one of the toughest schedules in 2A, the Hounds suffered their first losing season since 2010.
“We had the number two strength factor in the state in regards to 2A," Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer admitted. "Therefore, we knew and understood the task at hand and who we were playing and what we were going to have to deal with.”
“Towards the playoffs, everybody was telling us that we were going to lose in the first round and that the team we were going to be in Franklin is too good for us and we didn’t take that very lightly," Welsh senior Keegan Labouve said.
All the Hounds did was use that fuel to pull off the upset. As a 21 seed, Welsh took down Franklin led by senior iron man Keegan Labouve.
He put the team on his back in the opening round win rushing for 192 yards and a pair of scores along with being all over the field on defense.
“It feels good to prove people wrong throughout the whole year,” Labouve admitted. “People thought we were going to lose in the first round and here we are in the second round. I pretty much can’t say anything else, I’m just blessed.”
“He is the epitome of Welsh High School football," Gueringer said of Labouve. "He’s the epitome of a Greyhound and the hard way. He does things with hustle and the right attitude and with respect of the game along with being disciplined in his job.”
Awaiting on Friday is a rematch from last year's 2A state title game as Amite will make the trip west to Welsh. The Hounds feel that their best football is ahead of them and are confident they can pull off yet another upset.
“We have a reason to play and we play together," Labouve said. "At this time, we want to go back to the Dome because we’ve already been two years. We like the feeling and this is my senior year so I would like to go back.”
