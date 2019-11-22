Jennings sophomore Brennon Conner wins pair of LHSAA state titles at DIII swim meet

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A handful of local swimmers were in line for state titles at day two of the LHSAA Swimming Championships in Sulphur on Thursday, but once again it was Jennings sophomore Brennon Conner who stole the show.
Following a pair of state titles a year ago, Conner one-upped himself by first winning the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.33 seconds. That broke the Division III record by nearly two-tenths of a second.
“After I missed one last year by .01, I had to get it this year— it was on my agenda,” Conner said. “The 50 was good but I got a bit jammed on my toe, but it came out good. I was trying to go under 20, but I’ll take 21.33.”
He followed up that record-breaking performance with another in the 100-yard freestyle. Last year, he won this title as well and set the Division III record. He did so again by beating his previous mark by nearly seven-tenths of a second. His time of 46.24 seconds is the new record.
That makes four titles and three state records for the sophomore in just two years.
Jennings finished eighth in the team standings with 108 points.
No other local athlete posted a top three finish.
