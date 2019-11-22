Jennings ranked 7th safest city in Louisiana, DeRidder ranked 9th, according to study

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jennings is the 7th safest city and DeRidder is the 9th, according to a recent analysis.
“Yeah we’re ecstatic, really really happy," Jennings Mayor Henry Guinn said.
Guinn said he’s been working closely with the police department and the sheriff’s office to drive down crime in the city.
“It’s a small community, we know where the hot spots are at and we just try to keep pressure on those hot spots," Guinn said.
The website HomeSnacks used the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report and two criteria used to determine the rankings: violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita.
Last year, Jennings was ranked as the 17th safest city. Guinn credits the jump by 10 spots to not only the help from local law enforcement, but to the city’s removal of blighted and abandoned homes.
“Those homes were the spots where a lot of illicit activity was taking place. We were able to squash not only illicit activity but beautify the city at the same time," Guinn said.
Some residents were surprised by the ranking and said they find unsolved cases unsettling.
“I just don’t agree with that because of all the stuff that went on with the murders. They’re unsolved and they can’t seem to find any evidence to pursue them," Teddy Myers said.
“It’s just as bad as New Orleans or Baton Rouge or any other town in the US," Alvin Myers said. "Because of the unsolved murders here.”
Others said they’re not surprised Jennings made the top 10.
“I’m actually proud of it because we have such a great community here. Not many people go around and you’re not going to know somebody. It’s very family-oriented and everybody’s always watching out for each other," Chayden Cormier said.
“I find it quiet. I find you have people who are settled in. You might have transient people who pass, but a majority of the people here are good," Retha Dear said.
The only other city in Southwest Louisiana to make it into the top 10 was DeRidder.
