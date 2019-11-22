FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms moving through Friday evening, clearing for the weekend

As we enter Thanksgiving week we will begin to see an unsettled pattern which will lead to rain chances several days next week. Monday looks to start off nice with a mixture of sun and clouds with more clouds moving in as we progress into the evening. Temperatures will reach the lower seventies for Monday, but dew points will also begin to increase as the chance of rain goes up as we move into Monday night. Monday night will be much warmer as we see southerly flow returning and higher dew point values as lows Tuesday morning will be in the lower sixties. Rain does return for Tuesday as a disturbance moves into the area and temperature are climbing into the middle seventies during the day. As of the latest model guidance rain sticks around for Wednesday as well as we will see the possibility for showers across the region. Wednesday will also be a little cooler are highs struggle to reach the seventy mark thanks to cloud cover with Wednesday morning starting out in the upper fifties. As of now Thanksgiving day looks to be drier than Tuesday and Wednesday but models are still suggesting that we could see showers around so we will continue to monitor rain chances as we get closer in time. For now enjoy the nice weekend as we see cooler temperatures and sunshine returning before rain chances go back up next week.