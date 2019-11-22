FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms moving through Friday evening, clearing for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have reached the end of the work week, but unfortunately the nice weather that we saw for the majority of the week has left as we are seeing showers and thunderstorms moving through the area bringing gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures are still in the lower seventies, but nearing the upper sixties through the rest of the evening as cooler air as well as rain cooled air settles in. The showers and storms look to linger into the late evening hours, which is bad news for any outdoor activities you may have planned for this evening including high school football. No matter the event you may be heading to the same goes for everyone in the sense you’ll need to grab the rain jacket and umbrella as we will be dealing with rain around the area. A few showers may linger into the overnight hours and into the very early hours of Saturday morning, but as you are waking up on Saturday the widespread rain will be gone and we will be left with lingering clouds. As for the temperatures overnight we will see them dropping back through the evening as cooler air moves in behind the front and temperatures Saturday morning will be starting off in the middle to lower fifties across the area.
The good news for the weekend is that the clouds will begin to break and move out during the day Saturday allowing us to see sunshine for the second half of your day. Temperatures will be cooler as we will only warm into the middle sixties for many of us and that will all depend on when the clouds finally move out and how much sunshine we see. Temperatures much cooler as we move into the Saturday evening so you’ll want to take a jacket out as we will see temperatures falling into the middle fifties during the evening and eventually into the middle and lower forties by the time Sunday morning rolls around. Sunday will definitely be the better day of the two as we see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, the only thing is temperatures won’t be warming that much despite the fact we see a day full of sunshine. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will still be in the middle to upper sixties and another cool evening as we head back into the upper forties for Sunday night.
As we enter Thanksgiving week we will begin to see an unsettled pattern which will lead to rain chances several days next week. Monday looks to start off nice with a mixture of sun and clouds with more clouds moving in as we progress into the evening. Temperatures will reach the lower seventies for Monday, but dew points will also begin to increase as the chance of rain goes up as we move into Monday night. Monday night will be much warmer as we see southerly flow returning and higher dew point values as lows Tuesday morning will be in the lower sixties. Rain does return for Tuesday as a disturbance moves into the area and temperature are climbing into the middle seventies during the day. As of the latest model guidance rain sticks around for Wednesday as well as we will see the possibility for showers across the region. Wednesday will also be a little cooler are highs struggle to reach the seventy mark thanks to cloud cover with Wednesday morning starting out in the upper fifties. As of now Thanksgiving day looks to be drier than Tuesday and Wednesday but models are still suggesting that we could see showers around so we will continue to monitor rain chances as we get closer in time. For now enjoy the nice weekend as we see cooler temperatures and sunshine returning before rain chances go back up next week.
