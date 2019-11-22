First Alert Forecast: Cold front moving through later today with strong to severe storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Already this morning watching a few lighter showers moving across southwest Louisiana. This is going to pick up in coverage and strength through the day. We’ll see the showers becoming more numerous through this morning with a few strong thunderstorms developing in the late morning. Our severe weather threat for today is highly dependent on what happens this morning. If we see a few breaks in the clouds allowing for some sunshine this will allow for the atmosphere to heat up and expand. This would provide the perfect environment for storms to move into. Those storms that develop out in front would have the best chance of producing severe weather in the way of an isolated tornado threat. Again this is heavily dependent on if we see any breaks in the clouds! Hopefully this cloud cover sticks around through the afternoon before that front moves in.