First Alert Forecast: Cold front moving through later today with strong to severe storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Already this morning watching a few lighter showers moving across southwest Louisiana. This is going to pick up in coverage and strength through the day. We’ll see the showers becoming more numerous through this morning with a few strong thunderstorms developing in the late morning. Our severe weather threat for today is highly dependent on what happens this morning. If we see a few breaks in the clouds allowing for some sunshine this will allow for the atmosphere to heat up and expand. This would provide the perfect environment for storms to move into. Those storms that develop out in front would have the best chance of producing severe weather in the way of an isolated tornado threat. Again this is heavily dependent on if we see any breaks in the clouds! Hopefully this cloud cover sticks around through the afternoon before that front moves in.
As the front moves in this afternoon expect strong and gusty winds in excess of 30 mph at times. This is expected along the leading edge of the front which is going to move through during the main part of the afternoon and into the evening hours. Be sure to stay updated with the forecast through the rest of the day! You can always track the rain and any potential for severe weather on our app which is free to download just search KPLC 7 Stormteam.
This chance for rain does continue through this evening and into our Friday night football time frame. The strongest of the storms should be through, but a few lingering showers is possible. These could produce heavy downpours at times and may even still be strong enough for a few lightning strikes. Remember when thunder roars, head indoors! Hopefully, we see those thunderstorms moved out of our area and there are just a few lingering showers, but for now it is possible to still have some stronger thunderstorms around.
These showers do linger overnight and into the very early hours of Saturday morning. The bulk of these should be done and out of our area before day break. The cloud cover does continue overnight and through mid morning. That is the point when we should begin to see those clouds moving out allowing for ample sunshine. Even with cloud cover overnight winds turn out of the north allowing for cooler and drier air to move into Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures to start Saturday are in the low 50s to upper 40s across the area with the cooler temperatures inland. After the clouds move out and we get some sunshine temperatures warm into the upper 60s. Keep the jackets handy!
You’ll need that jacket as we head into Saturday night. Those winds begin to die down and temperatures drop into the mid to low 40s. Sunday morning the jacket will be needed as you are headed out. You’ll probably still need the jacket through much of the afternoon because even with ample sunshine Sunday temperatures only reach the upper 60s.
We start our next warming trend into the start of next week with lows starting to warm. Monday we start with temperatures in the upper 40s, which means the jacket is still necessary. Highs reach the low 70s by the afternoon and rain chances return during the evening hours.
Through much of next week we see an unsettled pattern which will keep rain chances in the forecast daily. Temperatures also warm as a warm front is likely going to pass through right after midweek. Meaning the forecast for Thanksgiving day looks warmer and a few more showers are possible. Again, we’ll look on the bright side! Which is that we are still several days out and the forecast can change!
