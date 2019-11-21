Westlake police are searching for two people of interest in homicide investigation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Westlake police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a field on Wednesday.
Police responded to a call on Nov. 20 at approximately 8:54 p.m. in reference to a body being found and located a black male who was unresponsive.
Officers requested the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office Violent Crime’s Unit, according to the statement.
The black male was later identified as Ronnie G. Southerland, 35, of Westlake.
Chief of Police Christopher Wilrye said police are searching for two persons of interest and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the two individuals is asked to call the Westlake Police Department, Crime Stoppers or the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Division.
