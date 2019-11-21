SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 20, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 20, 2019.
Brennan Alexander Ardoin, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Dustin Mallory Redeaux, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Ronald Joseph Viguerie, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shane Keith Hilton, 40, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; flight from an officer.
Courtney Shea Patten, 42, Westlake: Failure to yield at a railroad; flight from an officer; operating a vehilce with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of justice (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chad Alan Fontenot, 35, Orange, TX: Second offense failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator (2 charges); failure to pay annual registration fee; contempt of court (2 charges).
Melinda Kay Coll, 40, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court (2 charges).
Laura Lea Landry, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft of goods under $500; speeding.
Kizzy Lekiau Hardman, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.
Calvin Damon Bartie, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim; child endangerment.
Anna Robinson, 29, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.
Benjamin Oneil Breaux, 38, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Quincy Anton Malveaux, 35, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.
Tyliesha Trichelle Bordes, 23, Ronoake: ARDC detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); probation violation (2 charges).
Charmain Marie Hebert, 33, Patterson: ARDC detainer.
Hollie Beth Richard, 30, Lake Charles: ARDC detainer.
Mark Anthony Adams, 43, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mason Dominique Cole, 29, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $1,000.
Lyndsey Kay Cole, 26, Lake Charles: Identity theft between $300 and $500; probation detainer.
Terry Lee Franklin, 37, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer by flight; trespassing.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.