Secret Service: 1 person in custody after trying to drive onto White House secure area

WASHINGTON, DC (Gray News) - A vehicle tried to gain unauthorized access to the White House complex Thursday morning, the Secret Service reported via Twitter. One person is in custody.
The vehicle attempted to follow another vehicle passing through a drop gate into a secured area, the Secret Service said.
Law enforcement officials were searching the Mercedes SUV, parked near Lafayette Park. Roads were temporarily closed while the search was being conducted.
