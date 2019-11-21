McNeese’s Livings, Sutton aiming to break school records against Lamar

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese has come to the final week of the regular season where they'll once again face rival Lamar. Last season the Cardinals played spoiler to the Pokes postseason hopes by snapping a 3 game skid in the series. The win sent Lamar to the FCS playoffs for the first time in program history, a loss McNeese remembers all too well.
“It was a heartbreaking loss,” McNeese receiver Cyron Sutton admitted. "We wanted to get into the playoffs and we let them knock us off and we couldn’t get in. Of course it’s touchy. We want to win and show them that last year we could’ve did it, we had a lack of details.”
This year, not much will be at stake when the two teams meet on Saturday. McNeese and Lamar sit at fifth and tenth in the Southland respectively. However, a pair of Cowboys could break records with stellar performances this weekend.
One guy that has been referenced pretty much all season is senior defensive end Chris Livings. The former Barbe Buccaneer needs just two and a half sacks versus the run-heavy Cardinals to break Bryan Smith's career record of 31.
“When I first came to McNeese I never thought I’d have the chance to be the all-time sack leader," McNeese defensive end Chris Livings said. "I feel like it’d make my mom really proud because I put my mom and my dad through some stuff growing up. I feel like they’d be very proud of me.”
On the offensive side, receiver Cyron Sutton has already set a new record for single-season receptions getting his 65th against Nicholls. He would need an impressive performance of 192 yards to break the single-season yardage record held by Terence Davis.
“If it happens, it happens. I’m going to be proud," Sutton added. "I’m not going into the game thinking of getting 192 yards. I just want to come out with the win and give these seniors a good opportunity to go home with a win.”
As for the team, a McNeese win over the Cardinals would extend its streak to 15 straight seasons with a winning record.
