McNeese students hold art giveaway and food drive to raise awareness

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese students and faculty held a one-day art giveaway and food drive on Wednesday to bring awareness to food waste and hunger.
Trash cans were overfilled with ceramic gourds, pumpkins, pears and more for participants to exchange for canned goods.
Ceramics professor Ken Baskin said the holiday season seems like the perfect time to talk about food, food waste and how art can play a role in raising awareness.
“There are people that are hungry, and we don’t want that in this society," Baskin said. "So we decided to make replicas of fruit in order to have objects that people can come and trade us for canned goods.”
More than 300 ceramic pieces were on display at the Grand Gallery of the Shearman Fine Arts. Baskin said art has a voice that he hopes students use to make change.
“Thinking is the first step. Then comes action, then comes change," Baskin said. “As the tables fill up with food, as the trash cans get emptied with the fruit – the students really get to see what they’ve done, their contribution to the whole thing."
Students had to make ten pieces each, a requirement that took some practice for Cody Guilbeaux, a student who’s studying recreational therapy and takes art classes.
“The first time I actually made it, it exploded all over the table, so it was a hot mess,” Guilbeaux said. “But after a little bit, it took a few seconds and it finally worked right.”
Although the event was kept on campus, faculty member Ryan Preatto said it’s a good opportunity to spread in the community. Food waste and hunger was something he related to when he was a college student.
“I’ve been in their shoes where you’re trying to figure out where you’re gonna get your next meal from and I can relate to that. So that’s why it’s good to always bring awareness to those issues," Preatto said.
Collected food will be donated to Abraham’s Tent in Lake Charles. Baskin said he hopes to see a campus food pantry one day, thanks to students taking action.
