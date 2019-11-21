Louisiana OMV offices to remain closed Thursday morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will remain closed this morning, Nov. 21, 2019, following Monday’s ransomware attack.
Officials with the OMV and the Office of Technology Services say thay are continuing to work on state systems and are making progress in returning all public systems to full service.
Individual offices across the state will be evaluated throughout the morning and they provide updates on reopened offices as services are restored.
