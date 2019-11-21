First Alert Forecast: Warm temperatures today; cold front Friday afternoon

Friday we start off with temperatures in the mid 60s and that chance for a hit or miss shower ahead of our next cold front. This rain chance steadily increases into the afternoon. The current timing of the cold front puts the majority of the rain moving through between lunch time and the evening rush hour. We could still see a few showers or storms continue through the evening hours, so Friday night football could see some rain, lightning, and gusty winds. There is a low threat of severe weather with this system moving through Friday afternoon. The greatest threat is going to be gusty winds followed by locally heavy downpours and an isolated tornado threat. We will continue to track this system as it approaches, but keep that rain jacket handy as the umbrella doesn’t help much with the wind. Behind the cold front we’re not expecting cold air to be that prevalent. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s to low 50s as we head into the weekend.