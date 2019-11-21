First Alert Forecast: Warm temperatures today; cold front Friday afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures starting this morning in the upper 50s for all of us across southwest Louisiana. Fog not a problem this morning thanks to continued breezes out of the south overnight. That wind is going to continue through the day today, out of the south, continuing to increase those dewpoints. That means humidity is going to return today we should see dewpoints back into the 60s today. We’re going to top out this afternoon near 80 degrees once again with clouds continuing to build from the west. Rain chances remain low at a 10% chance, mostly because I cannot rule out a stray shower developing due to the increased dewpoints and daytime heating. Cloud cover sticks around overnight which is going to keep temperatures warmer in the mid 60s into Friday.
Friday we start off with temperatures in the mid 60s and that chance for a hit or miss shower ahead of our next cold front. This rain chance steadily increases into the afternoon. The current timing of the cold front puts the majority of the rain moving through between lunch time and the evening rush hour. We could still see a few showers or storms continue through the evening hours, so Friday night football could see some rain, lightning, and gusty winds. There is a low threat of severe weather with this system moving through Friday afternoon. The greatest threat is going to be gusty winds followed by locally heavy downpours and an isolated tornado threat. We will continue to track this system as it approaches, but keep that rain jacket handy as the umbrella doesn’t help much with the wind. Behind the cold front we’re not expecting cold air to be that prevalent. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s to low 50s as we head into the weekend.
Saturday I have left a rain chance in the forecast for those of you that are early risers. We could see a lingering shower or two through the morning hours, but I am expecting much of the day to be mostly sunny! Winds shift out of the north helping to funnel in cooler and drier air, but thanks to lots of sunshine through the afternoon we’ll reach the upper 60s. That is below average and a nice change from the 80s on Friday! Clear skies remain overnight and temperatures drop into the upper 30s to low 40s in Sunday. Any evening plans it would probably be a good idea to grab a jacket as it is going to be chilly!
To start off our Sunday we are going to be chilly so be sure to grab the jacket with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s across the area. We will see lots of sunshine through the afternoon which will help us warm into the mid to upper 60s once again. The jacket might be necessary for the bulk of the day and into the evening hours as well as all of us fall back into the 40s.
That rain chance on Monday that you’re seeing is mainly in the late afternoon to evening hours. The bulk of our day should see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures back into the 70s. That rain chance begins to increase as our next cold front starts to push through on Tuesday. That next cold front drops us back into the 60s briefly, but then we see a warm front lift through the area warming temperatures quickly back into the 70s by Friday.
The good news about the end half of the week is that Thanksgiving day is seeing lower rain chances and temperatures in the upper 60s so we should be able to enjoy one nice fall like day before that warm front brings back southern winds and humidity to end the week.
Into next weekend we do see that chance for some rain so continue to monitor the forecast if you have plans!
