FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking a cold front for Friday, clearing into the weekend

As you wake up on your Friday morning you will want to make sure to grab the umbrella as well as the raincoat for work and school. A few showers begin to develop as we head into the middle part of your morning and stick around through lunch time and as we move into the afternoon hours heavier rain as well as a few thunderstorms begin to move in as the front pushes in. The storm prediction center has issued a low risk for a stronger storm, but at this time the severe threat remains low. Your Friday evening plans will definitely be impacted as showers and storms remain through the evening which could impact the second round playoff games for high school football. As always if you are out tomorrow and hear thunder make sure you go indoors. Temperatures Friday once again will be in the middle to upper seventies as we have strong southerly flow in place helping to warm temperatures. Rainfall totals won’t be very high as we could expect a general half to three-quarters inch of rain with locally higher amounts for those that see a heavier thunderstorm some areas could approach an inch in that case. Rain looks to be possible all the way through late evening tomorrow as we see off and on showers throughout the nigh on Friday. Overnight lows will be a little cooler as we drop back down into the middle fifties as you wake up to start the day on Saturday.