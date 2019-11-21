FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking a cold front for Friday, clearing into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another nice day as temperatures have warmed into the middle seventies across the area as we have seen some sunshine this morning, but as the day has progressed we have seen more clouds working in setting up for a cloudy afternoon and overnight period. Also, we are still seeing gusty southerly winds which are helping to increase the dew point values as we move into the overnight time period as well as help temperatures remain warm overnight. If you are heading out this evening things will remain dry the only thing will be clouds increasing and thickening as we head into the night. Temperatures will be dropping into the middle sixties as you wake up on Friday thanks to increasing dew points as well as the winds staying out of the south through tonight.
As you wake up on your Friday morning you will want to make sure to grab the umbrella as well as the raincoat for work and school. A few showers begin to develop as we head into the middle part of your morning and stick around through lunch time and as we move into the afternoon hours heavier rain as well as a few thunderstorms begin to move in as the front pushes in. The storm prediction center has issued a low risk for a stronger storm, but at this time the severe threat remains low. Your Friday evening plans will definitely be impacted as showers and storms remain through the evening which could impact the second round playoff games for high school football. As always if you are out tomorrow and hear thunder make sure you go indoors. Temperatures Friday once again will be in the middle to upper seventies as we have strong southerly flow in place helping to warm temperatures. Rainfall totals won’t be very high as we could expect a general half to three-quarters inch of rain with locally higher amounts for those that see a heavier thunderstorm some areas could approach an inch in that case. Rain looks to be possible all the way through late evening tomorrow as we see off and on showers throughout the nigh on Friday. Overnight lows will be a little cooler as we drop back down into the middle fifties as you wake up to start the day on Saturday.
Good news is the showers move out early on Saturday morning before you wake up and we have just have clouds lingering through the first half of Saturday with peaks of sunshine for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend though as we can expect highs in the middle sixties and lows in the middle fifties during the day Saturday. Sunday will feature more sunshine and just a few passing clouds so the better day out of the two will be Sunday in terms of sunshine. The return of a light jacket may also be needed as we see cooler daytime temperatures as well as cool evenings as we return to the fifties Saturday night and forties for Sunday night. Temperatures will be around average for the weekend so it will definitely be good to get out and enjoy the fall weather after a rainy end to the work week. We are dry though for the weekend so it will be nice to get out and enjoy, because as we move into Thanksgiving week we are going to enter an unsettled pattern as rain will be a good possibility several days next week.
Monday we begin to see moisture returning, but the majority of the day looks dry with maybe just a few isolated showers as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures begin to warm again as we see highs in the lower seventies on Monday, but then we see another cool morning Monday as temperatures start out in the middle forties once again. Heading into Tuesday we will see rain chances going up as disturbance moves through the area helping to spark more rain for Southwest Louisiana. Highs will be in the middle seventies for Tuesday and the lows will be warmer as well as we see temperatures in the upper fifties to near sixty as you wake up Tuesday morning. The rest of the week is shaping up to be unsettled as well and for Thanksgiving day there is a small chance for rain. We will continue to track this as it nears and models get a better handle on the system.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.