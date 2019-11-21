Eight people arrested in connection with attempted ATM theft

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police arrested eight people in connection with an attempted theft of an ATM Thursday.
Police responded to the 4100 block of Nelson Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Thursday in reference to the ATM theft.
Lieutenant Jeffrey Keenum said in a statement that the arrests were made with the assistance of numerous patrol and SWAT officers, detectives and Louisiana State Police.
The arrested suspects, who all provided Houston addresses, were identified as:
⋅ Reginald Simmons, 21
⋅ Quaylon Brown, 28
⋅ Rodney Hill, 19
⋅ Don Tyrone Jr., 24
⋅ A’jae Carr, 25
⋅ Javarion Davis, 29
⋅ Harold Oliver, 32
⋅ Jamaul Hunt, 24
Lake Charles police has investigated 5 ATM related incidents since September 2019, before the arrests, according to the statement.
Police said all arrested suspects were charged with attempted theft, theft of a motor vehicle and racketeering. Judge Michael Canaday issued a bond on each arrested suspect at around $1.3 million.
Sgt. Kirt Farquhar and Sgt. Kevin Hoover are the lead investigators.
