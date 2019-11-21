Detectives seize over a pound of meth from Moss Bluff home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two people were arrested in Moss Bluff after detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force found over a pound of meth in their home.
A search warrant was executed at 1388 Foxboro Drive Wednesday after an investigation revealed Matthew Reynolds, 26, and Samantha Roach, 29, were possibly distributing narcotics from the residence.
Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement that detectives located approximately 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 18 grams of marijuana, and 13 grams of alprazolam along with drug paraphernalia.
The estimated value of the drugs is between $10,000 to $20,000.
A .45 caliber handgun that had been previously reported stolen through another law enforcement agency was also found inside the home.
Reynolds and Roach were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, facing multiple charges.
Reynolds also had two outstanding warrants for distribution, according to the statement.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.