Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for jugging suspect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a woman who could be involved in multiple jugging cases.
“We have a man that goes into a bank, withdrawals a significant amount of money and then goes to a restaurant to eat and subsequently his car gets broke into," Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.
Sheriff Mancuso said back in August a man fell victim to jugging.
“Jugging is when someone goes to like a bank and witnesses and watches somebody take out a large sum of money," he said. "[They] then follow them to a location and either rob them and or if they see them leave try to break into the car [...] they’re driving and try to steal the money.”
Law enforcement believes a woman followed the victim from the bank to the restaurant in an attempt to steal his money.
“These are large sums of money we are talking about," he said. “You know $5,000-$20,000.”
Now the woman is believed to be involved in a second jugging case.
If you recognize the woman or have any information, you are asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337.491.3605.
