SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 19, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2019.
Newton Rodney Gage Thigpen, 26, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Taylor Austin Chiasson, 30, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Diamante Johnvon Griffin, 22, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Luis Manuel Castaneda-Herrera, 45, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
David Shawn Authement, 31, Roanoke: Bank fraud; contempt of court.
Julian Ross Barnes, 36, Hephzibah, GA: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers.
Billy George Thomas, 38, Warner Robins, GA: Probation violation (2 charges).
Dameyon Obrian Turner, 33, Houston, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Derrick Clayton Bland, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); speeding.
Ronald Joseph Callier II, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Matthew Warren Reynolds, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a stolen firearm.
Casey Allen Shoemaker, 28, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; theft under $1,000.
Samantha Mlyn Roach, 29, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; first offense possession of stolen firearms.
Ashley Michelle James, 31, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; forgery.
Ashton Deglandon King, 28, Sulphur: Fraud; identity theft.
Carlos Armenta, 30, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Leslie Marie Jones, 55, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse.
Jerry Lynn Jasmine Jr., 41, Westlake: Contempt of court; third offense DWI.
Allen Paul Landry, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.