SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 19, 2019
November 20, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2019.

Newton Rodney Gage Thigpen, 26, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Taylor Austin Chiasson, 30, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Diamante Johnvon Griffin, 22, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Luis Manuel Castaneda-Herrera, 45, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

David Shawn Authement, 31, Roanoke: Bank fraud; contempt of court.

Julian Ross Barnes, 36, Hephzibah, GA: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers.

Billy George Thomas, 38, Warner Robins, GA: Probation violation (2 charges).

Dameyon Obrian Turner, 33, Houston, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Derrick Clayton Bland, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); speeding.

Ronald Joseph Callier II, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Matthew Warren Reynolds, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a stolen firearm.

Casey Allen Shoemaker, 28, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; theft under $1,000.

Samantha Mlyn Roach, 29, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; first offense possession of stolen firearms.

Ashley Michelle James, 31, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; forgery.

Ashton Deglandon King, 28, Sulphur: Fraud; identity theft.

Carlos Armenta, 30, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Leslie Marie Jones, 55, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse.

Jerry Lynn Jasmine Jr., 41, Westlake: Contempt of court; third offense DWI.

Allen Paul Landry, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

