Sheriff’s Office searching for jugging suspect

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the McNeese Police Department are searching for a suspect who they believe attempted to steal from a victim who had withdrawn money from a bank.
Department spokeswoman Kim Myers says that deputies were dispatched to a restaurant on South Cities Highway in Sulphur regarding a vehicle burglary.
When deputies arrived they learned that nothing had been taken from the vehicle but that the victim’s belongings had been thrown around inside the truck and that its had been shattered.
Upon investigation of surveillance footage at a bank that the victim had stopped at detectives determined that a woman in the footage watched the victim make a withdrawal, followed him from the bank, and broke into the victim’s truck in the restaurant parking lot to steal the money. This act is also known as jugging.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has informed other law enforcement agencies about the case and the suspect.
Detectives have been in contact with detectives with the McNeese Police Department who say that they are investigating a similar case in Lake Charles and believe that the same suspect is responsible based on surveillance photographs.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who can identify the woman in the photographs, or anyone with information about these incidents, to contact them at 491-3605.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Austin Pelloquin is the lead investigator on this case and is working in conjunction with Detective Erin Willis with the McNeese Police Department.
