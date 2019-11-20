McNeese will not renew contract of head volleyball coach

McNeese will not renew contract of head volleyball coach
November 20, 2019 at 4:26 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 4:26 PM

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese State University will not renew the contract of head volleyball coach Ashleigh Fitzgerald, McNeese Director of Athletics Bruce Hemphill announced on Wednesday.

Fitzgerald compiled an 80-109 record in six seasons at the helm, including a 42-54 Southland Conference record. The Cowgirls are coming off an 11-17 record this past season which followed a 10-22 mark in 2018. Fitzgerald’s best season was in 2017 when the Cowgirls posted a 19-13 record.

“We would like to thank Coach Fitzgerald for her continued leadership, but we feel that it is time to take the future of Cowgirl volleyball in a new direction,” said Hemphill.

A search for a new head volleyball coach will begin immediately.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.