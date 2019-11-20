Manning comes off the bench to lead LSU to easy win over UMBC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was able to rest some key players and get some great play from its bench as the Tigers took down Maryland-Baltimore County in the PMAC on Tuesday.
LSU cruised to the easy 77-50 win over UMBC. Nine of the 10 LSU players who got in the game scored.
Junior Charles Manning Jr., the JUCO transfer in his first season as a Tiger, came off the bench to lead LSU with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
Freshman Trendon Watford and Sophomore Darius Days both registered double-doubles. Watford had 12 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. It was the second double-double in a row for Days. Against UMBC, he scored 10 points and pulled down 10 boards.
The Retrievers jumped out to an early 9-1 lead. LSU turned the ball over on two of its first three possessions and, of course, being ranked No. 349 out of 350 schools in turnovers, it could have been a sign of more big issues. However, head coach Will Wade had his team run sprints after every turnover at practice Monday, so even being down eight points early didn’t bother the players.
LSU then went onto a 14-2 run. The Tigers took control of the game over the final 10:00 of the first half and held the Retrievers to just seven points during that stretch. UMBC came no closer than 14 points in the second half. The Tigers’ largest margin was 31 points at 77-46 inside the 3:00 mark.
LSU was able to cut down on its turnovers from 25 on Saturday against Nicholls to 15 on Tuesday against UMBC.
“The biggest thing was not turning it over in bunches, so I thought we were able to not do that tonight, which allowed us to keep that number at a manageable number,” said Wade. “But we need to go down, keep going down and chopping it off.”
LSU was 29-of-59 (49.2 percent) from the floor. The Tigers made five three-pointers and were 14-of-22 (63.6 percent) at the free throw line. UMBC was held to just 31.1 percent from the field.
LSU will next play No. 15 Utah State in the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay on Friday. The team is scheduled to leave Wednesday for the Caribbean.
