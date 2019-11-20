Historic City Hall announces new hours, galleries and upcoming exhibits

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Visitors at the Historic City Hall can soon spend extra time checking out what the arts and cultural center has to offer.
Mayor Nic Hunter announced on Tuesday the new hours in addition to two new galleries: Black Heritage Gallery, opening Friday, Dec. 6 and Gallery by the Lake, opening January 2020.
“Over the past year, we’ve done quite a bit to broaden the audience of Historic City Hall and gain more exposure for this great asset,” Hunter said in a statement. “Adding these two galleries will allow us to create a more robust cultural experience.”
The Historic City Hall opened in 1911 and was re-purposed as an arts and cultural center in 2004. Lake Charles City Hall said it’s the largest center of its kind in Southwest Louisiana.
The city also announced the 2020 exhibit schedule, which features a number of local artists and four nationally touring exhibits.
“We are committed to booking exhibits with mass appeal to the general public,” Hunter said. "It is our goal to continue offering programming that appeals to a diverse audience.”
The Historic City Hall will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Dec. 3. The center is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.