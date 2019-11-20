First Alert Forecast: Watching for next cold front on Friday

We’ll start off Friday with a small chance for a hit or miss shower and see that chance steadily increase through the day as our next cold front moves through during the afternoon hours. This cold front does bring with it the chance for severe weather with a low risk. The greatest risk we have is going to be for a strong gust of winds and locally heavy rainfall. The majority of us will see about an inch of rain from this system. Unfortunately, this chance for rain does continue through the evening hours impacting Friday night football. Be sure to keep updated with the forecast as we could see some thunderstorms - meaning lightning - making conditions unsafe for those outside. Remember when thunder roars - head indoors!