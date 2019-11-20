First Alert Forecast: Watching for next cold front on Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures remaining warm this afternoon in the upper 70s topping out near 80 degrees thanks to plenty of sunshine. A few clouds have developed thanks to southern flow which has increased the dewpoint and is slowly bringing back the humidity. Fog tonight isn’t expected to be a problem especially because of southern winds remaining all night. This is going to keep temperatures warmer though in the low 60s to upper 50s farther inland.
Starting off tomorrow on the warmer side in the low 60s to upper 50s and warming nicely through the afternoon to near 80 degrees once again. We’ll see those southern winds persist continuing to increase the dewpoint. Clouds also move in from the west ahead of our next cold front. Rain chances remain low tomorrow as the bulk of the rain holds off until Friday. Expect much of the same as today with more cloud cover! Clouds stick around overnight keeping lows warmer in the mid 60s.
We’ll start off Friday with a small chance for a hit or miss shower and see that chance steadily increase through the day as our next cold front moves through during the afternoon hours. This cold front does bring with it the chance for severe weather with a low risk. The greatest risk we have is going to be for a strong gust of winds and locally heavy rainfall. The majority of us will see about an inch of rain from this system. Unfortunately, this chance for rain does continue through the evening hours impacting Friday night football. Be sure to keep updated with the forecast as we could see some thunderstorms - meaning lightning - making conditions unsafe for those outside. Remember when thunder roars - head indoors!
A few of these showers could linger into the start of the day on Saturday, but are expected to clear before mid morning. We could see a few clouds lingering, but the cooler and drier air should funnel in pretty quickly helping to shape up a pretty nice fall-like weekend ahead of Thanksgiving. Highs top out in the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon with breezes out of the north. Lows overnight remain above freezing, but you might need to pull out the jacket once again as we fall into the low 40s across southwest Louisiana.
These nice conditions stick around for a few days with Sunday looking like mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s as well.
Monday we start watching for an unsettled pattern to return with winds shifting back out of the south and out next rain chance moving in later in the evening. The majority of the day should be nice with temperatures in the 70s and a few clouds developing.
Tuesday we are watching for our next cold front to move through but unfortunately we see this system stall and bring several days of rain across the area. I’ve kept rain chances in the forecast through the end of the 10 day period. Be sure to keep up to date with the forecast as this is likely to change and will hopefully change for the better.
