FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog for the morning commute, then turning much warmer today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 A.M. as reports of lowered visibility began around midnight here in Southwest Louisiana. Prepare for some extra time for the morning commute as a result, and remember to drive with caution today, lowering your speed, using your low beam headlights and driving particularly careful through school zones. Visibility should improve by mid-morning after the sun rises and temperatures increase out of the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Another unseasonably warm day is in store for Southwest Louisiana as temperatures surge into the upper 70s to near 80 by this afternoon. Rain holds off although a few clouds will be noted at times, but generally sunny skies are the rule today as southerly winds become a bit gusty at times by this afternoon. This return of onshore winds will keep temperatures much warmer tonight as a result with lows tonight only falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Thursday morning.
Thursday will bring additional clouds throughout the day with high temperatures up close to 80 by afternoon and will serve as our last driest day before rain arrives by Friday morning in advance of the next cold front. Rain chances will be highest on Friday during the afternoon and early evening hours with the passage of the cold front still expected to pick up in forward speed a bit more, which is better news for the weekend as we dry out by early Saturday and continue with a cooler and drier forecast into Sunday.
Severe weather isn’t likely with this front, but some stronger thunderstorms that could produce gusty winds are possible along the leading edge of the front. Temperatures will go from near 80 on Friday into the 60s for highs on Saturday with lows back into the 40s by Sunday morning. Another storm system looks to impact the area by next Tuesday and could bring a threat of some stronger storms to the area before moving out and cooling down temperatures yet again by next Wednesday.
Considerable disagreement in the models continues to bring challenges to our forecast by Thanksgiving Day with unfortunately the possibility of more rain developing later in the day and evening as another disturbance moves by. We’ll keep updated on this trend and let you know for sure if you’ll need to plan on indoor plans.
