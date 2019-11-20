FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog for the morning commute, then turning much warmer today

Thursday will bring additional clouds throughout the day with high temperatures up close to 80 by afternoon and will serve as our last driest day before rain arrives by Friday morning in advance of the next cold front. Rain chances will be highest on Friday during the afternoon and early evening hours with the passage of the cold front still expected to pick up in forward speed a bit more, which is better news for the weekend as we dry out by early Saturday and continue with a cooler and drier forecast into Sunday.