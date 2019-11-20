Baton Rouge woman arrested after over $25,000 stolen from Jennings home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A woman has been arrested in Baton Rouge after over $25,000 was stolen from a Jennings home in October, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says that deputies were called to Hwy 90 East in Jennings about money being taken from a home on Oct. 23, 2019.
When deputies arrived they say that they were informed that nearby workers had seen Hannah Elizabeth Petry, 29, of Baton Rouge entering the home and leaving about five minutes later. A warrant was then issued for Petry’s arrest.
Local authorities in Baton Rouge later arrested Petry and transported her to the Jeff Davis Jail on Nov. 19, 2019.
Petry has been booked for felony theft over $25,000 and two contempt of court warrants for outstanding traffic violations.
