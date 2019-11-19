SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 18, 2019

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 18, 2019
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | November 19, 2019 at 6:33 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 6:33 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 18, 2019.

Larry Joseph Brooks, 35, Westlake: Domestic abuse; strangulation; child endangerment (2 charges).

Kirk Collins Labiche Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; contempt of court; revocation of parole.

Megan Michelle Manuel, 34, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Aaron Kimm Lasalle Sr., 43, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; domestic abuse.

Courtney Raeann Butts, 20, Sulphur: Identity theft under $300.

Jonathan Lamont Moore, 37, Vinton: Aggravated flight from an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; second offense DWI.

Marisol Medelez, 48, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Cayden James Mears, 19, DeQuincy: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; carrying of weapons during a crime.

Brett Norman Yordy, 20, Vinton: Pedestrians on highways; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; theft worth $25,000 or more; burglary; probation detainer.

Damin Dewain Louis Sr., 38, Lake Charles: Second offense possession of marijuana.

Braylon Nicole Towner, 24, Marksville: Theft under $1,000.

Joshua Dylan Leday, 23, Sulphur: Battery; domestic abuse.

Alniajah Danielle Keller, 23, Alexandria: Monetary instrument abuse (2 charges).

Michael Leonard Cupp, 44, Dayton, TX: Drug racketeering; out of state detainer; federal detainer.

Dillon Kaine Richardson, 26, Arcadia: Instate detainer.

Rufus Paul Duhon IV, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joey Julian, 36, Baton Rouge: Second degree murder; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; instate detainer.

Jessica Rae Duhon, 27, DeQuincy: Bank fraud.

Colton Allen Brown, 18, Lake Charles: Terorizing.

Lori Haase Edwards, 43, Covington: ARDC Detainer.

Charles Adam Hutchins Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Justin John Tolivor, 26, Lafayette: Contempt of court.

Courtney Shillow, 39, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Paul Aaron Landreneau, 46, Lake Charles: Failure to signal when turning; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Justin Lee Guillory, 26, DeQuincy: Computer-aided solicitation of a minor; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin Joe Hall, 23, Sulphur: Child endangerment; battery.

Christopher Shane Bailey, 48, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Jose Solis Espinoza, 25, Lake Charles: Unlawful possession of a fake I.D.; forgery; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; injuring public records; filing or maintaining false public records; federal detainers.

Juliette Michelle Bailey, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Ivy Lynn Lee, 20, Oberlin: Child desertion.

Dalton Tait Still, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

David Ryan Carter, 26, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

Curt Van Allen Beverly, 53, Lake Charles: Failure to signal when turning; operating a vehicle while under suspension; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; contempt of court (2 charges).

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.