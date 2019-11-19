SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 18, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 18, 2019.
Larry Joseph Brooks, 35, Westlake: Domestic abuse; strangulation; child endangerment (2 charges).
Kirk Collins Labiche Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; contempt of court; revocation of parole.
Megan Michelle Manuel, 34, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Aaron Kimm Lasalle Sr., 43, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; domestic abuse.
Courtney Raeann Butts, 20, Sulphur: Identity theft under $300.
Jonathan Lamont Moore, 37, Vinton: Aggravated flight from an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; second offense DWI.
Marisol Medelez, 48, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Cayden James Mears, 19, DeQuincy: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; carrying of weapons during a crime.
Brett Norman Yordy, 20, Vinton: Pedestrians on highways; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; theft worth $25,000 or more; burglary; probation detainer.
Damin Dewain Louis Sr., 38, Lake Charles: Second offense possession of marijuana.
Braylon Nicole Towner, 24, Marksville: Theft under $1,000.
Joshua Dylan Leday, 23, Sulphur: Battery; domestic abuse.
Alniajah Danielle Keller, 23, Alexandria: Monetary instrument abuse (2 charges).
Michael Leonard Cupp, 44, Dayton, TX: Drug racketeering; out of state detainer; federal detainer.
Dillon Kaine Richardson, 26, Arcadia: Instate detainer.
Rufus Paul Duhon IV, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joey Julian, 36, Baton Rouge: Second degree murder; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; instate detainer.
Jessica Rae Duhon, 27, DeQuincy: Bank fraud.
Colton Allen Brown, 18, Lake Charles: Terorizing.
Lori Haase Edwards, 43, Covington: ARDC Detainer.
Charles Adam Hutchins Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Justin John Tolivor, 26, Lafayette: Contempt of court.
Courtney Shillow, 39, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Paul Aaron Landreneau, 46, Lake Charles: Failure to signal when turning; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
Justin Lee Guillory, 26, DeQuincy: Computer-aided solicitation of a minor; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benjamin Joe Hall, 23, Sulphur: Child endangerment; battery.
Christopher Shane Bailey, 48, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Jose Solis Espinoza, 25, Lake Charles: Unlawful possession of a fake I.D.; forgery; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; injuring public records; filing or maintaining false public records; federal detainers.
Juliette Michelle Bailey, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Ivy Lynn Lee, 20, Oberlin: Child desertion.
Dalton Tait Still, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
David Ryan Carter, 26, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Curt Van Allen Beverly, 53, Lake Charles: Failure to signal when turning; operating a vehicle while under suspension; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; contempt of court (2 charges).
