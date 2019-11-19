Student accused of threatening to blow LaGrange up, no bomb found

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A LaGrange student is accused of threatening to blow the school up, Calcasieu authorities say.
Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the 14-year-old allegedly made comments about having a bomb in her backpack and claimed she was going to “blow this (expletive) up."
No bomb was found in her backpack, Myers said.
The girl is being booked into the Multi-Agency Resource Center on one count of terrorizing.
Det. Greg Jordan is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.