Sheriff’s Office receives highway safety grant

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has been awarded nearly $94,000 in grant funding from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
The money is for additional safety enforcement activities throughout the year which help deputies reduce the number of vehicle accidents as well as their injuries and fatalities.
The Sheriff’s Office will be using the funds to place off duty deputies on the roads, increase patrols, and create more checkpoints. These will help deputies catch more seatbelt violations, DWI offenses, and speeding violations.
“We are very pleased to receive this grant which will allow us to have more patrol deputies on the road enforcing traffic laws that will help to keep our citizens safe,” says Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce fatalities by as much as 20 percent. We will be looking for, and arresting or ticketing, those violators that make it dangerous for the law-abiding drivers.”
The funds will also help the Sheriff’s Office continue to participate in national enforcement campaigns such as “Click It or Ticket,” “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” and “Buckle Up In Your Truck.”
These enforcement campaigns are scheduled to run through September 30, 2020.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.