Pokes unable to overcome sluggish start in loss to Nicholls

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Unlike the Northwestern State game, the Cowboys weren’t able to recover from a poor start against Nicholls, falling to 6-5 on the year after the 34-20 loss.
“The one thing I go back with the outcome and everything on Saturday is just how our guys battled throughout," McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert said at his Monday press conference. "We just didn’t play clean the whole game but the effort and how we battled and fought the entire game was part of that.”
Hopes of winning a conference title and possibly playing postseason football are now gone, but Sterlin Gilbert reiterated on Monday that this team still has plenty to play for with a match up with rival Lamar awaiting on Saturday.
“In this room you’re either a senior or a returning football player," said Gilbert. "Right there is enough for this football team to be together and know that everybody in here needs to walk off the field with a win on Saturday.”
In addition to taking down a rival, the Cowboys with a win would finish at 7-5 giving them 15 consecutive winning seasons which is the fourth-longest active streak at the FCS level.
