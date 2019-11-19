McNeese’s Kennedy named SLC Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – Following three straight 20-point games, McNeese’s Sha’Markus Kennedy has been named this week’s Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Kennedy averaged 22.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in three contests this past week while also sinking 77 percent of his shots (27 of 35).
The senior forward from Tuscaloosa started by scoring 20 points in a loss to Wisconsin on Nov. 13 then followed that up with a 26-point outing at New Mexico on 11 of 15 shooting just three days later. He grabbed nine rebounds and tied a career-high with six blocked shots against the Lobos in a game the Cowboys were tied with less than two minutes to play.
On Monday night, Kennedy hit 10 of 11 shots for 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to record his second double-double on the season.
For the year, he’s tied for first in the conference in rebounding with 9.3 board per game, second in field goal percentage at 65.6 percent, and fifth in scoring with a 17.8 per game average.
Kennedy and the rest of the Cowboys will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Richmond Spiders in Richmond.
