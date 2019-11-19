Man arrested for attempted murder following Sunday shooting on Swanee Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested for attempted second-degree murder following a shooting on Swanee Street Sunday evening.
No one was injured in the incident, which happened around 7 p.m., said Lt. Jeff Keenum, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
Keenum said Lecordney Dickerson, 27, of Lake Charles, and another person were embroiled in an altercation, which led Dickerson to fire a weapon numerous times at the other person.
Dickerson was found a short time later and arrested for attempted second-degree murder and theft of a firearm. Bond has not yet been set.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.