Local funeral home holding food drives next three days
Johnson Funeral Home is holding food drives the next three days. (Photo source: WLOX)
November 19, 2019 at 9:57 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 9:57 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Johnson Funeral Home is holding food drives the next three days.

Listed below are the times and where to donate.

Johnson Funeral Home – Moss Bluff

· Tuesday, Nov 19

· 2171 N. Highway 171, Moss Bluff, LA 70611

· 10 a.m – 2 p.m.

· Non-perishable or canned food items only

· Food items will be donated to Community Chest of Moss Bluff

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

· Wednesday, Nov 20

· 4321 Lake Street, Lake Charles, LA 70605

· 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

· Non-perishable or canned food items only

· Food items will be donated to Abraham’s Tent of Lake Charles

Johnson & Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur

· Thursday, Nov 21

· 107 W. Napoleon Street, Sulphur, LA 70663

· 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

· Non-perishable or canned food items only

· Food items will be donated to Care Help of Sulphur

