Local funeral home holding food drives next three days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Johnson Funeral Home is holding food drives the next three days.
Listed below are the times and where to donate.
Johnson Funeral Home – Moss Bluff
· Tuesday, Nov 19
· 2171 N. Highway 171, Moss Bluff, LA 70611
· 10 a.m – 2 p.m.
· Non-perishable or canned food items only
· Food items will be donated to Community Chest of Moss Bluff
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
· Wednesday, Nov 20
· 4321 Lake Street, Lake Charles, LA 70605
· 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
· Non-perishable or canned food items only
· Food items will be donated to Abraham’s Tent of Lake Charles
Johnson & Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
· Thursday, Nov 21
· 107 W. Napoleon Street, Sulphur, LA 70663
· 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
· Non-perishable or canned food items only
· Food items will be donated to Care Help of Sulphur
