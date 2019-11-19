Jennings’ second round matchup with Church Point named TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Jennings for the first time in 2019. The No. 23 Bulldogs are set to play host to No. 7 Church Point in the second round of the LHSAA Class 3A playoffs. The Dogs are 3-2 over the Bears since 2015 with their last win coming in the second round of the playoffs in 2017.
Youth and inexperience hindered the Bulldogs early on as they started the season 0-3. Late in the year, things started to come together as they are winners of four of their last five games. In a battle of Bulldogs last week, No. 23 Jennings pulled off the upset of No. 10 Carroll in the first round to advance. Sophomore running back Trevor Etienne has been the bell cow in the backfield with over 1,200 yards and 20 touchdowns thus far.
The Bears meanwhile are coming off a dominant opening round win that saw them defeat KIPP Renaissance 64-26. Church Point also has a stud in the backfield of its own in senior Rodney Dupuis. Dupuis is the schools’ all-time leading rusher with over 5,400 yards over the course of his career, breaking the record of former Bear and McNeese Cowboy and current LCCP running back coach Tony Citizen.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
