Jennings’ second round matchup with Church Point named TDL Game of the Week

Youth and inexperience hindered the Bulldogs early on as they started the season 0-3. Late in the year, things started to come together as they are winners of four of their last five games. In a battle of Bulldogs last week, No. 23 Jennings pulled off the upset of No. 10 Carroll in the first round to advance. Sophomore running back Trevor Etienne has been the bell cow in the backfield with over 1,200 yards and 20 touchdowns thus far.