Former Lake Charles police officer sentenced to 18 months in prison

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former Lake Charles Police Department officer who pleaded guilty to using excessive force during a 2017 police chase has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison.
Federal Judge James David Cain sentenced Robert Hammac on Tuesday. He also sentenced Hammac to one year of supervised probation and ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Hammac has to report to begin serving his sentence at 1 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Hammac was one of the officers involved in a police chase in May 2017. When the miles-long chase ended, the suspect raised his hands, indicating surrender. While other officers began pulling the driver out of the car, Hammac opened the passenger side door, grabbed the driver and repeatedly punched him.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.