First Alert Forecast: Warming trend continues ahead of cold front Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warm temperatures continue this afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 70s this afternoon. Skies remain clear as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Winds have turned out of the south and that is helping with the return of the humidity. Dewpoints have risen into the low 50s along the I10 corridor. With the return of moisture and the clear skies we have a good recipe for fog to develop early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop down to the dewpoint in the low 50s to upper 40s and just before day break patchy fog is likely. Be sure to set your alarm a few minutes early to catch Sunrise and see how dense the fog is in the morning.