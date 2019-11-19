First Alert Forecast: Warming trend continues ahead of cold front Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warm temperatures continue this afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 70s this afternoon. Skies remain clear as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Winds have turned out of the south and that is helping with the return of the humidity. Dewpoints have risen into the low 50s along the I10 corridor. With the return of moisture and the clear skies we have a good recipe for fog to develop early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop down to the dewpoint in the low 50s to upper 40s and just before day break patchy fog is likely. Be sure to set your alarm a few minutes early to catch Sunrise and see how dense the fog is in the morning.
After a foggy start to the day it shouldn’t stick around for too long as the sun comes out and warms us up quickly into the 60s before 10 and well into the 70s by noon. With only a few clouds moving through the temperature will continue to climb into the upper 70s flirting with 80 by the afternoon. Rain isn’t a problem tomorrow, but with clouds starting to develop and move in from the West fog shouldn’t be a problem for our Thursday morning. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with that extra cloud cover starting out Thursday with temperatures in the low 60s.
Thursday will see the steady increase of cloud cover ahead of our next front moving through on Friday. We could see a few showers as winds out of the south continue to increase the moisture across southwest Louisiana. This could spark a few showers, but overall just more cloud cover is likely. We’ll see temperatures climb into the upper 70s near 80 once again! Temperatures overnight stay warmer once again only falling into the 60s.
Friday we’ll start off with that chance for a shower during the morning hours. A few hit or miss showers is possible ahead of our next cold front which is poised to move through during the afternoon hours. Right now the timing has rain possible during the morning with the greatest chance coming right after the lunch time hour and continuing through the evening. Keep an eye on the forecast if you’re headed to Friday night football as rain is possible. This cold front will drop temperatures into the 40s overnight.
Saturday a few lingering showers is possible in the early morning hours before high pressure builds in behind the front. This will help clear out the clouds and rain during the late morning into the noon time frame. We should end the day with sunshine and temperatures topping out in the mid 60s with a northerly breeze. This nice fall like weather sticks around for Sunday and to start the week before our next shot of rain early on.
