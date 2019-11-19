FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coat needed briefly this morning; then near 80 later this week

Rain totals from this front look to average out to around one quarter of an inch and there is no threat of severe weather from this storm system. The weekend should improve with rain coming to an end through the day Saturday and Sunday returning to end the weekend. It’s still too early to precisely pinpoint the Thanksgiving Day forecast, but models do bring another front into the state next week, possibly arriving just before Thanksgiving which could lead to a cooler and drier day on Thursday. On the flipside, if the system slows down, which is certainly possible in a forecast this far out, Thanksgiving could also be a little warmer and possibly rainy. Stay tuned for updates as we get a little closer if you have outdoor plans next Thursday!