Fear of falling: a growing issue for baby boomers

"It could be something with visual, it could be perception, you may need to see an eye doctor as far as coming up and down curbs, you're not picking your foot up enough, you're hitting the curb. That's going to cause you to stumble. Some people just have a cluttered up home these days. But if you can find out the root of the problem. Is it muscular- skeletal. Is it an inner ear or vestibular issue that's causing you to be off balance. All those systems, including muscular-skeletal system have to work together," said Saltzman.